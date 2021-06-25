Maxim Group Raises SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) Price Target to $21.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:SLS opened at $12.91 on Friday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

