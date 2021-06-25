MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $1,252,951.85 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $554,656.62.

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $496,613.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.44. 1,483,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

