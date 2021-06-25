McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post sales of $59.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.04 billion. McKesson posted sales of $55.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $249.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $259.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.