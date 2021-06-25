Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

MDLA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,518,134.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,918.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,140 shares of company stock worth $7,524,456. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after buying an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after buying an additional 1,072,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 938,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after buying an additional 887,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 4,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after buying an additional 807,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLA traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $33.83. 2,393,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,423. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.