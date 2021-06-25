Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.
MDLA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,518,134.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,255,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,918.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,140 shares of company stock worth $7,524,456. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MDLA traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $33.83. 2,393,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,423. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.52.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
