Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGGT. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 440.17 ($5.75).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 467.50 ($6.11) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 484.48. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -11.57. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other Meggitt news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

