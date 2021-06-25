Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 884,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,519 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 15,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $148.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

