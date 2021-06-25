Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,158 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $466.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.89.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

