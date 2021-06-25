Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,578. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.