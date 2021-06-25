MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

MELI opened at $1,542.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,254.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,439.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $941.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.