Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEI opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.87. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

