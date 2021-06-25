Michael Geraci Sells 6,890 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $21.43 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.37 million, a P/E ratio of -535.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.99.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IntriCon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IntriCon by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

