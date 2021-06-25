Michael Geraci Sells 6,890 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $140,693.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $21.43 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.37 million, a P/E ratio of -535.75, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.99.
IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on IIN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
About IntriCon
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.