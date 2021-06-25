Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,699,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.11.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

