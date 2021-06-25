Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 144,228 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,005,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 116,569 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $266.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $267.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

