MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to post $119.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.40 million and the lowest is $118.50 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $110.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $504.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR traded up $28.88 on Thursday, reaching $581.88. 786,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.42. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $113.55 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

