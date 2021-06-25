Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Trading Down 2%

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.55 and last traded at $82.55. 474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 75.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

