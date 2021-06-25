Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) were down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 3.39 and last traded at 3.45. Approximately 172,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,576,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.59.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.