Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 6,014 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,096,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 111,304 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

