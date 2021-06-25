Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 54.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,838 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,176,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $368.60 million, a PE ratio of -73.92 and a beta of 2.64.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $394,807.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,799.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $47,490.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,578.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,476 shares of company stock worth $1,240,350 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEU. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

