Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 370.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.75% of Powell Industries worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after buying an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 50,428 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $6,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 491.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

POWL opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $381.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

