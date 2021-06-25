Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,135 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,980,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNA. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.63. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

