Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.27. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

