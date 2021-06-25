Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.78 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $32.78 million and $333,258.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for about $227.35 or 0.00721875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00164907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00098095 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,541.00 or 1.00149495 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 144,175 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

