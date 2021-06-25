Mixin Price Tops $305.92 on Major Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for $305.92 or 0.00875933 BTC on major exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $171.55 million and approximately $2,676.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,771 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

