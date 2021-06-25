MMEX Resources Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, June 29th (OTCMKTS:MMEX)

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. The 10000-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 29th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MMEX stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. 207,251,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,281,313. MMEX Resources has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.02.

Get MMEX Resources alerts:

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products, and electric power. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining and electric power projects in Texas, Peru, and other countries in Latin America.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.