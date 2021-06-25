Modern Investment Coin Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last Week (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $195,222.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025404 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004984 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001942 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002045 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

