Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,539,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $249.66 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.