Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 259.60 ($3.39), with a volume of 759,147 shares.

MONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 332.50 ($4.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 268.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

