Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. Monster Beverage posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,759. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.