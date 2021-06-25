Morgan Stanley Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.54 ($78.28).

ETR:1COV opened at €54.58 ($64.21) on Monday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €56.01. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

