Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acerinox has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.92 and a beta of 1.72. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

