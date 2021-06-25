MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.84. MoSys shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 4,184,846 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MoSys by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

