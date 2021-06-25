Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $635.85 million.

NYSE:MOV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,509. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $749.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

MOV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $1,537,162. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

