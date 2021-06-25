Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

COOP stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

