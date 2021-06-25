M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $161,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.93. 17,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

