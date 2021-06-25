Mutual Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

