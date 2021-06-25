Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

NYSE:EMN opened at $117.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.03. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

