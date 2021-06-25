Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 872 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

IYY opened at $107.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.21. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $107.34.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.