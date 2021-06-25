Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Universal Display worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,214,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,508,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $219.97 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $143.51 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

