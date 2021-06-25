Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,731,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,086,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $196.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $200.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

