Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of RPM International worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPM. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RPM International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in RPM International by 43.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $88.10 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

