Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,099 shares of company stock worth $1,978,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.