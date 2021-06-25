Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after acquiring an additional 992,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $72,677,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $77,875,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,552,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of PRAH opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.95. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

