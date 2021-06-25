MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.03 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $68.30 million and $40.03 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.93 or 0.00012130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ALICE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

