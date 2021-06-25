Mysterium (MYST) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mysterium has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $3,968.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00598749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038623 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars.

