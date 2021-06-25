Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $465.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.10 million to $482.31 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $535.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NBR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $117.84. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

