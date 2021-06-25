Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.23. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

