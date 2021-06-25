Nano Trading Down 18.3% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00014915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $636.17 million and $61.88 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,010.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.60 or 0.05812445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.84 or 0.01449011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00401732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00126291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.00626529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00388505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007353 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039393 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.