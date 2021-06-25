National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$93.63. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$93.33, with a volume of 1,809,856 shares changing hands.

NA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$98.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

