National Express Group (LON:NEX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEX. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 270.83 ($3.54).

LON NEX opened at GBX 287.20 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.83. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60). Also, insider Jose Ignacio Garat bought 6,100 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

