Naveen Gavini Sells 29,039 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,832.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,271.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

